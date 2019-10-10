Pistons' Blake Griffin: Plays 27 minutes in preseason win
Griffin amassed 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason victory over Dallas.
Griffin looked healthy Wednesday, playing 27 minutes in the victory. He was very good last season before tailing during the playoffs. He is a decent chance to repeat those numbers but is typically overdrafted in many formats. He struggles from the field and the free-throw line and rarely racks up defensive numbers. If he is going in the third round, you are better off letting someone else grab him.
