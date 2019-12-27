Pistons' Blake Griffin: Plays through illness

Griffin had 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in 26 minutes during the Pistons' 132-102 win over the Wizards on Thursday night.

Griffin played through the same illness on Monday, but struggled mightily, shooting 2-of-14 from the field. He was better on Thursday and aided by the Pistons building a massive lead for the majority of the game. Griffin is shooting well below his career averages, currently hitting 35.9 percent of his twos and 25.3 percent of his threes. However, he has also played in just half of the Pistons' games and is a candidate to find his rhythm after a banner season in Detroit last year. He can be considered a buy-low option.