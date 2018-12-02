Griffin scored 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-102 win over the Warriors.

He's been on a tear lately, scoring at least 20 points in seven of the last eight games while averaging 26.0 points, 8.4 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.4 three-pointers over that stretch. Griffin hasn't played in more than 67 games in any of the last four seasons, but he seems 100 percent healthy now, and his production reflects it.