Pistons' Blake Griffin: Posts average stat-line in loss
Griffin recorded 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.
While Griffin and the Pistons enjoyed a short honeymoon phase when he arrived from LA, his sub-par play has become more the rule rather than the exception. Their fall from playoff contention is a bit ironic as his former team is enjoying a bit of a resurgence with the player Detroit traded (Tobias Harris) and are vying for a playoff spot. Griffin's play is a major concern for Detriot's future moving forward.
