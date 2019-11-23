Pistons' Blake Griffin: Posts game-high 24 in win

Griffin scored a game-high 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.

Detroit's frontcourt dominated the game, as Griffin and Andre Drummond were the only two Pistons to top 20 points and even backup big Christian Wood was productive off the bench. It was also a season high in scoring for Griffin, who hadn't gotten out of the teens in his three previous contests since hamstring and knee injuries delayed his start to the year. With the 30-year-old looking like he's nearing 100 percent, expect more big performances ahead.