Pistons' Blake Griffin: Pours in 29 in preseason finale
Griffin scored a game-high 29 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Cavaliers.
The former Clipper finished off the preseason with a huge night, offering a glimpse of the superstar upside the Pistons thought they were getting when they traded for Griffin last season. His ability to avoid injuries remains a concern -- he hasn't played anything close to a full schedule since 2013-14 -- but if the 29-year-old can stay on the court, he should be the focal point of Detroit's offense.
