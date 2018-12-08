Pistons' Blake Griffin: Pours in team-high 31
Griffin scored 31 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 17-24 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to the 76ers.
It was far from a flawless performance -- Griffin committed four turnovers and five fouls, including a technical late in the fourth quarter -- but the 29-year-old still set new career highs in made and attempted FTs while delivering his 12th double-double of the season, as well as scoring at least 20 points for the sixth straight game.
