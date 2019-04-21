Pistons' Blake Griffin: Probable for Game 4

Griffin is probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Bucks with left knee soreness, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Griffin surprisingly made his series debut in Saturday's Game 3 after missing the first two outings with the injured left knee. And while he was visibly hampered by the ailment while sporting a giant brace, he still managed to post 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in the loss. Now, despite being a game away from elimination, it looks like Griffin is going down with the ship Monday night, but his status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip.