Pistons' Blake Griffin: Probable with illness
Griffin is considered probable for Thursday's game against Washington due to illness.
Griffin was also dealing with the illness heading into Monday's game, but he was able to take the floor as the Pistons fell to Philadelphia. Chances are, Griffin will be available Thursday, but he could be less than 100 percent.
