Pistons' Blake Griffin: Progressing in rehab

Griffin (knee) is continuing to make progress in his recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to Pistons executive Ed Stefanski, Griffin has been around the team facility lifting weights and going through light drills nearly two months after undergoing the procedure. While Griffin has a history of knee issues and was clearly hampered by the injury during the playoffs, the surgery was never considered overly serious, and the expectation is that Griffin should be back to 100 percent well before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...