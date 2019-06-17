Pistons' Blake Griffin: Progressing in rehab
Griffin (knee) is continuing to make progress in his recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
According to Pistons executive Ed Stefanski, Griffin has been around the team facility lifting weights and going through light drills nearly two months after undergoing the procedure. While Griffin has a history of knee issues and was clearly hampered by the injury during the playoffs, the surgery was never considered overly serious, and the expectation is that Griffin should be back to 100 percent well before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
