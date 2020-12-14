Griffin scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), and added six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes of Sunday's 99-91 preseason win over New York.

Griffin has produced similar lines in similar playing time in each of his two preseason games. The 31-year-old has led all Detroit starters in scoring and rebounding in each contest. He'll try to make it a third-straight Thursday at Washington.