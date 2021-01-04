Griffin posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Celtics.

The team limited Griffin to 29 minutes upon his return to the lineup after suffering a concussion against Golden State last Tuesday. The Pistons managed to win their first game of the season without Griffin in the first game of the weekend split. They used a lineup that included Saddiq Bey, allowing Josh Jackson to slide into the small forward position. Griffin should ease back into his usual usage next week.