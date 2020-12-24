Griffin produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Griffin is one of the last remaining vestiges of the 'old' Pistons, as the team has been completely revamped otherwise. In fact, the starting lineup is entirely different, except for Griffin. They made need a little bit more time to find some cohesion, as they fell apart defensively in the fourth quarter and let a potential win slip away. He'll provide veteran leadership as this young squad gets its footing.