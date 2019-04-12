Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Game 1
Griffin (knee), according to coach Dwane Casey, is still "day-to-day", James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks.
Griffin has been dealing with knee pain lately, and he's missed four of the past seven games. It appears the issue hasn't gone away, and it's possible he won't be able to suit up for the start of the playoffs. More information may emerge Saturday.
