Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Game 2

Griffin (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

As recently as Monday, it seemed like Griffin would sit out for the remainder of the series against Milwaukee. However, he's been lobbying the Pistons' medical staff to allow him to play. The team has deemed Griffin questionable for Game 3, and he'll likely test things out throughout the day to help determine his availability. It's possible things will come down to a game-time call.