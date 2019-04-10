Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Wednesday
Griffin posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Grizzlies. After the game, Griffin said "I couldn't help us tonight," and said he'll meet with doctors Wednesday in hopes of playing in the regular-season finale against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin has been nursing knee soreness, and it severely limited his playing time in a crucial game, though the Pistons still pulled out the victory. He should be considered questionable for the time being, and more information should emerge after he speaks with team doctors. It's possible Griffin's status will come down to a game-time decision.
