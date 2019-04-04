Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable Friday

Griffin (knee) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Left knee soreness will keep Griffin, who has missed the past three games, day-to-day. More information may be available following the team's morning shootaround.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...