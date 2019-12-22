Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable Monday
Griffin is considered questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.
Griffin has missed three of the last four games with a knee issue, but this appears to be unrelated. Look for an update on his status Monday as he looks to avoid a third straight absence.
