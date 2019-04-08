Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable Tuesday

Griffin is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis due to left knee soreness.

Griffin has played in back-to-back contests for the Pistons, and he noted that he felt good after Monday morning's rehab session, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. With Detroit clinging to the No. 8 spot in the East, Griffin will do everything in his power to make sure he's ready to roll Tuesday night.

