Griffin logged nine points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 22 minutes Friday, as the Pistons fell to the Knicks 90-84.

Griffin failed to find his shot for most of the night, but more importantly, looked to be healthy and still contributed across the box score. Griffin appeared in just 18 games last season but thrived in the 2018-2019 season, averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Pistons reconstructed their roster in the offseason, but Griffin and his maligned contract remain a key contributor.