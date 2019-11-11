Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ready for season debut

Griffin (hamstring) is starting at power forward Monday against the Timberwolves, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Griffin has been cleared to make his 2019-20 debut after missing the first 10 games of the season with hamstring and knee injuries. There's a chance he could face a minutes limit in his first few games as he works back to full speed. With Griffin back in the fold, Markieff Morris will come off the bench Monday.