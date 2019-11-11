Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ready for season debut
Griffin (hamstring) is starting at power forward Monday against the Timberwolves, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Griffin has been cleared to make his 2019-20 debut after missing the first 10 games of the season with hamstring and knee injuries. There's a chance he could face a minutes limit in his first few games as he works back to full speed. With Griffin back in the fold, Markieff Morris will come off the bench Monday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...