Pistons' Blake Griffin: Rebound-less for first time

Griffin registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Pistons' 113-100 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Griffin's final line was serviceable from a fantasy perspective, with one glaring exception -- he failed to bring down any rebounds for the first time in his career. The multi-time All-Star was held in check on the boards in part because of stellar defense on the part of Kyle Kuzma, and he also fell short of a bigger scoring night by equaling his worst shooting effort from distance over the last eight games. With an average of 8.3 boards per contest on the season and tallies of nine, eight and 10 rebounds over the first three games of January, Griffin's blanking in the category Wednesday is clearly an outlier. He'll look to bounce back to his level of performance during the first four games of 2019 -- when he generated averages of 30.8 points and 7.3 rebounds -- against the Kings on Thursday.