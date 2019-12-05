Pistons' Blake Griffin: Records first double-double
Griffin scored 16 points (4-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-103 loss to the Bucks.
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back for the first time this season, Griffin struggled to get his shot off when matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo but still produced his first double-double in 10 games. The 30-year-old forward appears to be 100 percent once again, but expect the Pistons to continue a load management program with him in an effort to keep it that way.
