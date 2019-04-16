Pistons' Blake Griffin: Remains day-to-day
Griffin (knee) remains day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's Game 2 against Milwaukee, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Griffin was held out of Sunday's series-opening blowout, and while he's been pushing the Pistons' medical staff to allow him to play, the All-Star's status is still very much in question. Earlier in the week, reports suggested that Griffin could be ruled out for the entire series, so while there's a chance he could take the court at some point in the next week, he'd likely do so at well below 100 percent health.
