Pistons' Blake Griffin: Remains out Friday
Griffin (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin is traveling with the Pistons for the road trip, suggesting he is close to a return. However, it won't come Friday. The next opportunity for him to play is Saturday against the Nets.
