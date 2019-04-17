Pistons' Blake Griffin: Remains questionable for Game 2

Griffin (knee) remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

No real news here, as Griffin has carried a questionable tag since Monday morning, but there's still a ray of hope that he may be able to take the floor Wednesday night. Griffin was held out of the Pistons' regular season finale, as well as Sunday's Game 1, as he continues to nurse soreness in his left knee. The Pistons haven't offered much in the way of comment on the situation, and Griffin's availability will likely end up being close to a game-time call.