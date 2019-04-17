Pistons' Blake Griffin: Remains questionable for Game 2
Griffin (knee) remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
No real news here, as Griffin has carried a questionable tag since Monday morning, but there's still a ray of hope that he may be able to take the floor Wednesday night. Griffin was held out of the Pistons' regular season finale, as well as Sunday's Game 1, as he continues to nurse soreness in his left knee. The Pistons haven't offered much in the way of comment on the situation, and Griffin's availability will likely end up being close to a game-time call.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...