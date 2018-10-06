Pistons' Blake Griffin: Resting Friday
Griffin will rest for Friday's exhibition matchup against the Spurs, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Griffin went extra hard during the Pistons' morning shoot-around, which indicated he may be getting the night off. That indeed is the case, and he will be replaced in the starting lineup by Henry Ellenson. Chris McCullough could also see an extended role in his absence.
