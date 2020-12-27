Griffin will sit out Monday's game against Atlanta for maintenance purposes.

The Pistons are playing on the first night of a back-to-back, so it will be the first of what will likely be many off nights for Griffin, who's injury history is well-known. After a quiet performance on opening night, Griffin bounced back with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 44 minutes of Saturday's double-OT loss to the Cavaliers. Derrick Rose will also rest for the Pistons on Monday.