Pistons' Blake Griffin: Returns with double-double
Griffin scored a team-high 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Hornets.
After getting Monday off to rest, Griffin came back with his 12th double-double of the season while scoring 20-plus points in his eighth straight game. The 29-year-old is having a career year in his first full season with the Pistons, and the club is doing what it can to make sure he doesn't succumb to the injury issues that plagued the end of his tenure with the Clippers.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.