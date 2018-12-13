Pistons' Blake Griffin: Returns with double-double

Griffin scored a team-high 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Hornets.

After getting Monday off to rest, Griffin came back with his 12th double-double of the season while scoring 20-plus points in his eighth straight game. The 29-year-old is having a career year in his first full season with the Pistons, and the club is doing what it can to make sure he doesn't succumb to the injury issues that plagued the end of his tenure with the Clippers.