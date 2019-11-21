Pistons' Blake Griffin: Rough night Wednesday
Griffin accumulated 16 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes Wednesday against Chicago.
Griffin joined five other teammates, including every other starter in shooting below 50 percent from the field. The star forward, who's appeared in just three games this year, has appeared exceedingly rusty and has yet to find his rhythm. That said, Griffin's coming off a career-year and should be able to bounce back in time. Through three appearances, he's averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 27.7 minutes.
