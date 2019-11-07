Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Friday

Griffin (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Griffin has been sidelined all season while working his way back from hamstring and knee injuries. While he was cleared for participation in basketball-related activities Thursday, it sounds like he's still not quite ready to make his 2019-20 debut. Griffin's next chance to play will come Monday against Minnesota. Once healthy, he could be on a minutes limit during his first games back.