Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Friday
Griffin (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin has been sidelined all season while working his way back from hamstring and knee injuries. While he was cleared for participation in basketball-related activities Thursday, it sounds like he's still not quite ready to make his 2019-20 debut. Griffin's next chance to play will come Monday against Minnesota. Once healthy, he could be on a minutes limit during his first games back.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.