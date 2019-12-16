Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Monday
Griffin (knee) won't play Monday against Washington, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin was initially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup after experiencing knee soreness in his left knee Saturday, and the team has since ruled him out. While the test results of Griffin's MRI have yet to be revealed, Detroit is understandably taking caution with their star forward. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
