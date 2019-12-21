Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Saturday
Griffin (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Chicago, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Griffin will miss a second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Markeiff Morris figures to get a second-straight start at power forward in Griffin's place.
