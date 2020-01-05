Play

Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Sunday

Griffin (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers.

No surprise here, as Griffin continues to be bothered by a left knee injury that's already cost him three games. With Markieff Morris also out, expect rookie Sekou Doumbouya to again step into a larger role. Griffin should be considered questionable on a game-to-game basis until the Pistons say otherwise.

