Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Sunday
Griffin (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers.
No surprise here, as Griffin continues to be bothered by a left knee injury that's already cost him three games. With Markieff Morris also out, expect rookie Sekou Doumbouya to again step into a larger role. Griffin should be considered questionable on a game-to-game basis until the Pistons say otherwise.
