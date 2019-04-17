Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Wednesday
Griffin (knee) will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin won't be active for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left knee sprain that's kept him out of the past three games. Unless anything significant happens the veteran forward will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game.
