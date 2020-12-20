Griffin recorded 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 99-96 preseason loss against the Wizards.

Griffin didn't have a good performance Saturday, but at the very least, he attempted 12 shots -- that's a nice bounce-back in terms of usage compared to Thursday's game in which he only attempted two shots, missing both. Griffin has looked healthy, though, and he's expected to be one of Detroit's main scoring threats once the regular season begins next week.