Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 13 in loss

Griffin totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Griffin had another mediocre game on Wednesday, following up Monday's poor performance with another one. Griffin hasn't been very good over his last two games, but he has a perfect chance to right the ship on Friday in a matchup against the Lakers' soft defense.