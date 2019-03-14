Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 13 in loss
Griffin totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Heat on Wednesday.
Griffin had another mediocre game on Wednesday, following up Monday's poor performance with another one. Griffin hasn't been very good over his last two games, but he has a perfect chance to right the ship on Friday in a matchup against the Lakers' soft defense.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Horrendous in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads way in rout•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Bounces back with 27 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team with 27 points in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.