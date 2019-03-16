Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 15 in win

Griffin finished with 15 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-12 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Lakers on Friday.

Griffin just missed a double-double in Friday's win, missing out on the feat by one assist. Although it's an improvement on Wednesday's showing, Griffin has hit a bit of a slump recently, shooting 8-31 from the floor in his last three games.