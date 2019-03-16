Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 15 in win
Griffin finished with 15 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-12 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Lakers on Friday.
Griffin just missed a double-double in Friday's win, missing out on the feat by one assist. Although it's an improvement on Wednesday's showing, Griffin has hit a bit of a slump recently, shooting 8-31 from the floor in his last three games.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...