Griffin scored 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 27 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Wizards.

After finally getting the green light from the Pistons' coaching staff to play at the beginning of the week, Griffin has understandably looked a little rusty, but he should still have enough time to get ready for the regular season as the team closes out its exhibition schedule. Griffin's numbers weren't up to his usual standards in 25 games last year after the trade from the Clippers, and with the defensively minded Dwane Casey taking over as Detrot's head coach, the 29-year-old might once again fall a little short of the 20-PPG mark.