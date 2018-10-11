Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 16 in preseason loss
Griffin scored 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 27 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Wizards.
After finally getting the green light from the Pistons' coaching staff to play at the beginning of the week, Griffin has understandably looked a little rusty, but he should still have enough time to get ready for the regular season as the team closes out its exhibition schedule. Griffin's numbers weren't up to his usual standards in 25 games last year after the trade from the Clippers, and with the defensively minded Dwane Casey taking over as Detrot's head coach, the 29-year-old might once again fall a little short of the 20-PPG mark.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Available Monday, will have restrictions•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Resting Friday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: May not play Friday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Career high in three-point makes•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.