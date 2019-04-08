Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 16 on poor shooting night
Griffin totaled 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Hornets on Sunday.
Griffin followed up his 45-point explosion with just 16 points on very poor shooting. He's been able to contribute big Numbers across the board all season, but don't count on him for efficiency from the floor or a consistent three-point shot.
