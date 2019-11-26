Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 17 points and five boards
Griffin had 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists in a win over the Magic on Monday.
Griffin returned from a one-day absence, and had a .500 three-point percentage, albeit on just two attempts. The shooting numbers haven't been good for Griffin, who's averaging just 40.3% from the field and 21.7% from three since his debut on November 11. Look for him to continue heating up against the Hornets on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...