Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 17 points and five boards

Griffin had 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists in a win over the Magic on Monday.

Griffin returned from a one-day absence, and had a .500 three-point percentage, albeit on just two attempts. The shooting numbers haven't been good for Griffin, who's averaging just 40.3% from the field and 21.7% from three since his debut on November 11. Look for him to continue heating up against the Hornets on Wednesday.