Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 18 in loss

Griffin finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes Friday against the Pacers.

Griffin pieced together a respectable final line, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and turning in a productive night on the glass. He's now averaging 25.8 points along with 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest in December (14 games) and should remain one of Detroit's top contributors with January on the horizon.