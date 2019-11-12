Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 19 in return

Griffin scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old missed the first 10 games of the season due to a hamstring strain, but Griffin looked to be in fine form in his season debut Monday. It could be a couple more games before he's no longer seeing a minutes restriction, but he showed in this one that he can still be plenty productive even with a smaller workload.