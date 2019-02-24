Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 20 in win

Griffin finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Heat on Saturday.

Griffin rebounded nicely after being ejected from Friday's game against the Hawks, finishing with a strong performance in Saturday's win. Griffin has been a reliable source of points, rebounds and assists on most nights in what has been a tremendous season for the Pistons' forward.