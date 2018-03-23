Griffin registered 21 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 42 minutes Thursday in Detroit's loss to Houston.

After a few straight games of coming close, Griffin posted a triple-double Thursday against Houston. The mid-season trade has opened doors for Griffin who seems to be enjoying his freedom to create within coach Stan Van Gundy's offense. He is averaging a career-high 5.8 assists per game on the 2017-18 season including averages of 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists through 23 games with Detroit. While it is a small sample size, Griffin's already stellar court vision and passing ability has been maximized under Van Gundy.