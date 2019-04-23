Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 22 points in loss

Griffin finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 27 minutes Monday against the Bucks.

Griffin was unable to prevent the Pistons from being swept despite a solid 22-point, six-assist performance Monday. The star forward wrapped up his second year in Detroit with averages of 24.5 points -- a career-best, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 threes while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor, 36.2 percent from three and 75.3 percent from the line in 35.0 minutes.

