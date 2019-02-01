Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 24 despite shooting woes

Griffin totaled 24 points (8-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 39 minutes Thursday against the Mavericks.

Griffin notched just his third double-double of the month but shot 30.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc in a 93-89 victory over a short-handed Dallas team. Despite an ugly showing from the field Thursday evening, the 29-year-old has drained 50.7 percent of his attempts from the floor through 15 games in January and has handled a heavy workload during that stretch (37.9 minutes per contest). Griffin will take the floor next against the Clippers on Saturday.