Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 24 despite shooting woes
Griffin totaled 24 points (8-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 39 minutes Thursday against the Mavericks.
Griffin notched just his third double-double of the month but shot 30.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc in a 93-89 victory over a short-handed Dallas team. Despite an ugly showing from the field Thursday evening, the 29-year-old has drained 50.7 percent of his attempts from the floor through 15 games in January and has handled a heavy workload during that stretch (37.9 minutes per contest). Griffin will take the floor next against the Clippers on Saturday.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Decent line in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 35 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 37 points in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Valiant effort in defeat•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Turns in third 30-plus-point game•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...