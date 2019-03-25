Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 24 points in loss

Griffin finished with 24 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, and six rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Warriors.

Griffin led the Pistons with 24 points Sunday, including an impressive 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. It wasn't enough, however, as they fell to the Warriors despite a gutsy effort. The loss drops the Pistons to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, half a game back of the Nets. There is still just 3.5 games separating sixth through 10th meaning every game is crucial moving forward.