Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 30 points in win
Griffin posted 30 points (9-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-16 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.
Griffin continued his outstanding year with his sixth 30-plus point performance. This veteran big man has been nothing short of fantastic in 2018-19 averaging a career-high 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 threes per game while leading Detroit to the fourth-best record in the East. As long as Griffin stays healthy, he is an elite fantasy option due to his multi-category offensive production.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Doubles-doubles in 35 minutes•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 37 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-double in win over Cavs•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in victory•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 20 in win over Magic•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-double in OT loss to Heat•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country