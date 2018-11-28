Griffin posted 30 points (9-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-16 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Griffin continued his outstanding year with his sixth 30-plus point performance. This veteran big man has been nothing short of fantastic in 2018-19 averaging a career-high 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 threes per game while leading Detroit to the fourth-best record in the East. As long as Griffin stays healthy, he is an elite fantasy option due to his multi-category offensive production.