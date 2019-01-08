Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 34 in loss

Griffin had 34 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) and eight assists in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Griffin scored 34 points for the second straight game, and he continues to be among the elite producers across multiple categories at his position. Griffin topped five assists for the sixth time in his last seven games.

